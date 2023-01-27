Six Nations: Ireland welcome France for likely title decider

OUTLOOK: Playing for the title. The Irish aren’t overlooking a tricky trip to Wales first up — they haven’t won a championship game in Cardiff in 10 years — but the round two visit by France is expected to decide the fate of the trophy. Their round two clash in Paris last year decided the championship and lived up to the hype. France used a stunning start to push ahead to 22-7 early in the second half. Ireland hit back to trail 22-21 but France closed it out 30-24. France was also responsible for Ireland’s last home defeat two years ago. Ireland starts the year No. 1 in the world and coach Andy Farrell wants them to embrace the pressure to live up to ranking. Accepting the growing expectations could have lasting benefits, he adds, especially with a Rugby World Cup down the road. “Pressure is more internal than anything,” Farrell says. “If pressure from the outside begins to seep in then it’s good for us to be able to deal with that. We want to get better for what’s down the track for obvious reasons and dealing with a different type of pressure is going to be priceless for us going forward.” The Irish squad is in good shape. Captain Jonathan Sexton and Tadhg Furlong have recovered in time from injuries this month and James Lowe is available after missing the autumn series. Robbie Henshaw will be around for the back end after a wrist injury. While Ireland scraped past South Africa and Australia in the autumn to extend its home win streak to a record 12 tests, Farrell was particularly satisfied that his side, under severe pressure, found ways to win. The Six Nations will be Sexton’s 14th and last as he plans to bow out at the Rugby World Cup. He’s won the title three times. “You want to make the most of every opportunity and it’s such a special tournament,” Sexton says. “It’s so hard to win. You talk about how many titles Ireland have in the last 20 or 30 years, there’s not too many.” The near misses since Ireland’s last title in 2018 include 2020 when it went into the last round atop the standings, and 2022 when it was runner-up to France. The French are Ireland’s biggest obstacle again ahead of their showdown on Feb. 11 at Lansdowne Road.