Six Nations: Italy out to earn more credibility and respect

A look at Italy’s rugby team ahead of the Six Nations starting on Feb. 4:
KEY PLAYER: Paolo Garbisi’s injury-enforced absence has put the spotlight on expected flyhalf replacement Tommaso Allan. The only other 10 in the squad is Giacomo Da Re, whose only cap was against Portugal last summer. Allan was Italy’s starting flyhalf at the last two Rugby World Cups but Garbisi’s rise and injuries relegated him. Concussion issues kept him out of the last Six Nations. But Allan has lifted his test tally to 66 since the summer, although he gave Italy coaches a major scare just before the squad naming this month when he was slammed in the neck by Manu Tuilagi. Allan, the Harlequins 10 while Marcus Smith was injured, had just landed from an attempted aerial catch when he was hit by Sale’s Tuilagi. The incident was not as bad as it appeared, fortunately. Allan made light of it afterwards. The rare test-playing son of a mother who was a women’s international — Italy’s Paola Berlato — Allan was raised in Scotland and South Africa and excelled at youth level. Next season, he’s leaving Quins and returning to Perpignan, where he made his name from 2013-16. But it looks like Perpignan may have to wait for his services until after the World Cup.
QUOTE: “A good Six Nations for me is building our credibility and respect and putting out performances. We work hard during the week, we get our processes right and we arrive on the weekend comfortable where we’re at. Then whatever happens, happens. Hopefully, we do that in five games . . . but we’ll take any wins!” Coach Kieran Crowley
TITLE ODDS: 500/1
