Six Nations: Italy out to earn more credibility and respect

OUTLOOK: It’s still about baby steps. Coach Kieran Crowley believes they’re three to four years from peaking because of the squad’s limited experience. A dozen players are still in single-figure caps. The team is not as street smart as the others, Crowley says. But for the first time in nine years, Italy starts a championship on the back of a win. In the last moments of the last-round match last March in Cardiff, fullback Ange Capuozzo countered from his half, beat Josh Adams to get in the clear and sent wing Edoardo Padovani on his inside to the posts. Paolo Garbisi made the match-winning conversion and Italy had its first Six Nations win since 2015 and first in Wales. Italy still finished last for a seventh straight year but the burdensome 36-test losing streak was over. Progress was evident by autumn wins against Australia and Samoa. Captain Michele Lamaro says the results have given Italy firm belief in the path directed by Crowley. Lamaro adds their main goals are not to concede after errors and to stay in the fight to the end of games to have a chance of winning. As usual, Italy won’t be favored in any game. They start with titleholder France at home and also host Ireland and Wales. They go to England (the only team Italy has not beaten in the tournament) and finish in Scotland, where Italy has won twice. Crucially, they are without Garbisi for at least the first couple of rounds, back-rower Toa Halafihi, who was among the turnover leaders in 2022, leading hookers Gianmarco Lucchesi and Hame Faiva, and danger wing Montanna Ioane, who won’t be around until after Super Rugby. On the plus side are recalls after long injury layoffs for England-based forwards Jake Polledri and Marco Riccioni and back Matteo Minozzi.