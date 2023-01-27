Six Nations: Slumping Scotland set for mid-table finish

A look at Scotland’s rugby team ahead of the Six Nations starting on Feb. 4:
KEY PLAYER: Despite his disciplinary problems, Finn Russell has always been good around the team according to captain Jamie Ritchie. Scotland’s chief playmaker since 2014 was suspended in 2020 for deliberately walking out of a pre-Six Nations camp and fell out with coach Gregor Townsend. He didn’t play until the last round. Then last March, he was among six players who went unauthorized to an Edinburgh pub, embarrassing Townsend and calling into question Russell’s maturity. Townsend didn’t start Russell, who wasn’t playing well anyway, until mid-November when he was forced to by injury. Russell shone and Townsend said the No. 10 jersey was his again. At the recent Six Nations launch, Russell was praised by Ritchie and Townsend. Ritchie says he is a role model for younger players and does his homework. “What you see at the weekend doesn’t happen by accident,” Ritchie says. Townsend was even more effusive, saying he’s very good to work with, and appears laidback but was very competitive. Russell, he adds, is “one of the most skilful players to ever play the game.” Townsend, one of Scotland’s great flyhalves, regards Russell as coming into his prime at 30, “that time where you’re physically still able to compete and do what you want to do and have that knowledge of 10 years playing at No. 10 and knowing what a defense will look like after two or three phases. It’s a great opportunity for him in the championship and the World Cup, too.”
QUOTE: “I really believe our supporters come to our games, home or away, and believe we can win, not just hope.” Coach Gregor Townsend
TITLE ODDS: 22/1
___
More AP rugby: https://apnews.com/hub/rugby and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports