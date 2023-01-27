Six Nations: Slumping Scotland set for mid-table finish

OUTLOOK: Struggling for third place. Scotland can’t break a mid-table ceiling under Gregor Townsend with finishes of third, fifth, fourth, fourth, fourth. On his watch, Scotland has a middling record of 12 wins, 12 losses and an unforgettable 38-38 draw. Apart from a perfect record against Italy, Scotland has notably had the wood on England with three wins and the aforementioned draw. But the team unfailingly struggled to be consistent and regressed last year. Scotland is good for a surprise result but doesn’t follow up. Only twice have the Scots posted consecutive wins in the championship, in 2018 and 2020. They start at Twickenham, where they won the opener in 2021. But Townsend is wary. The 2021 win was in front of empty stands in the coronavirus pandemic. Twickenham won’t be empty this time, and Scotland has a woeful record in hostile, noisy stadiums. It also isn’t learning from mistakes. Scotland imploded in giving away 61 penalties in the last Six Nations. In the autumn, Scotland was the most penalized team among the Six Nations sides, and was hit by a leading six yellow cards. No surprise that the autumn results were so-so. They lost to Australia, labored past Fiji, were given another 80-minute lesson by New Zealand, and took ages to subdue 14-man, sometimes 12-man, Argentina. On the plus side, after six straight tests in which he was dropped, rested or unwanted, Finn Russell was recalled in the autumn and attacked the line to finish the year far better than he started it and offer reliability back in the No. 10 jersey. Also back and in charge was uncompromising workhorse Jamie Ritchie, whose authority was badly missed after a tournament-ending hamstring injury in the opening round last year. Scotland’s form away from home in front of crowds is poor but it has three home games to shake up the championship; against Wales and finishing with Ireland and Italy.