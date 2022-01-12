World junior champion Mozalev was named to the Russian squad on Sunday after 2018 Olympian Mikhail Kolyada was injured in training. Mozalev is looking to impress the federation to claim one of the three spots on the Russian Olympic team next month in Beijing.
The coronavirus has caused several skaters to miss the European championships.
Five-time European ice dance champions Gabriella Papadakis and Guillaume Cizeron of France withdrew last week, citing the risk of contracting the virus before the Olympics. Most of the Israeli team is absent after media in the country reported a virus outbreak on the squad.
The pairs short program is later Wednesday.
