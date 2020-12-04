“The travel situation is likely to remain complex for the coming months,” FIS said.
The canceled events also include the freestyle skiing world championships, and World Cup races in skiing, cross-country skiing, ski jumping and Nordic combined.
FIS said it will look for replacement hosts, and added that all competition venues for the Olympics should be completed in the next few weeks.
Olympic venues could still be opened to international athletes to visit for training after this season, while Chinese national events will be staged to test courses.
___
More AP sports: https://apnews.com/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.