Organizers in Italy said they would face losses of about 30 million euros ($34 million) if the worlds are also canceled. They asked for a postponement to March 2022, which would be only weeks after the Beijing Olympics.
Cortina, which hosted the 1956 Olympics, will co-host the 2026 Games with Milan and use the worlds as a showcase for the resort.
The Dolomites venue was awarded the 2021 worlds by FIS after missing out as a candidate four straight times from 2013-19.
