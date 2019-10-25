Pinturault finished runner-up to Hirscher last season, and the Frenchman increasingly resembles the Austrian standout.

For three years now, Pinturault has been living in Austria during winter to optimize his training opportunities, often sharing the same practice hill with Hirscher.

AD

AD

And like Hirscher, Pinturault will now travel the World Cup circuit with his own team.

“Now all year I am having my own staff around me,” Pinturault said. “It makes things a bit easier because they exactly adapt to my plans and needs and that’s really important for me.”

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/tag/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

AD