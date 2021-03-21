One day after securing his first overall World Cup title, Alexis Pinturault was ninth, trailing by 1.09.
World champion Sebastian Foss-Solevaag was among six of the 26 starters who failed to finish their run, including Ben Ritchie. The 20-year-old American was invited to compete at the finals meeting as the junior world champion.
___
More AP skiing: https://apnews.com/hub/skiing and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports
Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.