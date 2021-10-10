“Off the line we realized Ben got a better start, better acceleration, and we saw it all unfold right in front of us,” Slingsby said. “It looked like they got a big gust and got a little bit high on the foils. I just saw them go into a huge pitch-pole right in front of us. The goal was to avoid them and then we didn’t really realize what happened to Team USA. We realized we had a big lead and we just had to nurse our way around the track.”