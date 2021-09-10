With the return of grinder Sam Newton for the racing Saturday and Sunday, Slingsby has his front-line crew back on the Aussies’ foiling 50-foot catamaran. Flight controller Jason Waterhouse returned for the Denmark regatta after missing two regattas due to the Olympics and grinder Kinley Fowler also was back after missing a regatta to be with his wife for the birth of their second child. Newton has been in Australia with his family.