Slovakia beats US 6-3 in world junior hockey championship

MONCTON, New Brunswick — Dalibor Dvorsky, Robert Baco and Filip Mesar scored in a 3:19 span in the second period and Slovakia beat the United States 6-3 on Wednesday in the world junior championship.

Libor Nemec, Peter Repcik and Alex Ciernik also scored for Slovakia and captain Simon Nemec had three assists in the Group B game. Adam Gajan made 23 saves to help Slovakia rebound from an opening 5-2 loss to Finland on Tuesday.