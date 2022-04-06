Smile Happy is 9-5 favorite for Blue Grass at Keeneland

LEXINGTON, Ky. — Smile Happy is the 9-5 morning line favorite and will start from the No. 10 post among 12 horses for the $1 million Blue Grass at Keeneland race course.
Zandon, trained by Chad Brown, is the 5-2 second choice from the No. 4 post with Todd Pletcher’s Emmanuel the third choice at 5-1 from the No. 6 post.
Smile Happy’s stablemate, Rattle N Roll, is 8-1 after drawing the No. 9 post for Keeneland’s marquee stakes race elevated to Grade 1 status for the first time since 2016. The purse was also raised $200,000 back to $1 million for the first time in three years.
The 1 1/8-mile race for 3-year-olds will award 100, 40, 20 and 10 points respectively to the top four for the 148th Kentucky Derby on May 7 at Churchill Downs. The top 20 points earners during the racing season qualify for the Derby.
The Blue Grass highlights opening weekend for Keeneland’s 15-day spring meet that on Saturday will feature five graded stakes races worth $2.2 million.
Pletcher’s filly, Nest, is the 2-1 favorite among eight entrants for Friday’s $600,000 Ashland. The Grade 1 feature on the opening-day card will award 170 total points toward the Kentucky Oaks on May 6. The top 14 points earners qualify for the Oaks.