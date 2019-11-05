CANBERRA, Australia — Steven Smith smashed an unbeaten 80 off 51 balls and led Australia to a thumping seven-wicket win over Pakistan in the second Twenty20 on Tuesday.

Pakistan was restricted to 150-6 and Australia cruised to 151-3 with nine balls to spare.

The first match was a no result because of rain with Australia in charge. The third and final match of the series will be at Perth on Friday.