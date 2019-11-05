Pakistan won the toss and owed its total to a career-best 64 not out by No. 6 batsman Iftikhar Ahmed.
Captain Babar Azam, the world’s top ranked T20 batsman, was run out after hitting 50 off 38 balls but it was Ahmed’s late charge against seamer Kane Richardson which made Pakistan total’s competitive.
Smith’s fourth T20 half-century included 11 fours and a six.
