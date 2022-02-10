This one came with 21 minutes left after Marintelli first pushed Daniel Podence to stop a quick throw-in but referee Michael Oliver played advantage. Martinelli then chased the ball down only to barge into Chiquinho from behind and was immediately shown two yellow cards.
Wolves could not take advantage, though, and lost ground on the visitors, who climb to fifth in the Premier League and improved their chances of a top-four finish.
Arsenal moved above Manchester United with a first win since Boxing Day and is now a point behind West Ham with two games in hand.
