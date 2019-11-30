Klinsmann, the former Germany, United States and Bayern Munich coach, was hired by Hertha on Wednesday to replace the fired Ante Covic, but he couldn’t prevent a fifth straight defeat.

Leipzig moved top of the Bundesliga with a 3-2 win at Paderborn. The result appeared to be decided early with Patrik Schick and Marcel Sabitzer scoring in the third and fourth minutes.

Timo Werner added another in the 26th, but Streli Mamba and Klaus Gjasula scored in the second half for Paderborn to set up an unexpectedly exciting finale.

Cologne drew at home with Augsburg 1-1, and Fortuna Düsseldorf grabbed a 1-1 draw at Hoffenheim.

Bayern Munich was hosting Bayer Leverkusen later.

