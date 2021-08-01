By Associated PressToday at 8:34 p.m. EDTBy Associated PressToday at 8:34 p.m. EDTShareComment0CHESTER, Pa. — Przemyslaw Frankowski scored in the 10th minute and the 10-man Chicago Fire tied the Philadelphia Union 1-1 on Sunday night.Kai Wagner tied it for the Union (6-4-7) on a free kick in the 36th minute after Chicago’s Wyatt Omsberg was given a red card for contact with Cory Burke.Get the latest news and results from the Tokyo Olympicschevron-rightChicago is 3-9-4.Comment0 CommentsToday's HeadlinesThe most important news stories of the day, curated by Post editors and delivered every morning.