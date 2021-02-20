That left the relegation-threatened visitors to play with 10 men for the remaining hour but they had the clearer chances after the break, with Ainsley Maitland-Niles, Mbaye Diagne and Matheus Pereira all going close.
Diagne clattered the top of the crossbar from close range while Pereira’s effort was blocked on the line by James Tarkowski, with West Brom settling for a draw that leaves them 11 points adrift of Premier League safety.
Burnley is nine points clear of the drop zone.
___
More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports
Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.