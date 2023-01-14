10/10 for Lens as it maintains perfect league home record

PARIS — Second-placed Lens made it 10 straight home wins in the French league after beating struggling Auxerre 1-0 on Saturday.
Northern side Lens, which has won all of its home games so far, moved to three points behind leader Paris Saint-Germain.
Lens extended its unbeaten league run to nine games and leads third-placed Marseille by five points.
Marseille played later Saturday and looked to make it six wins in a row when it faced Lorient at home. Lyon hosted lowly Strasbourg.
PSG is at Rennes on Sunday.
