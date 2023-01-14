10/10 for Lens as it maintains perfect league home record

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

PARIS — Second-placed Lens made it 10 straight home wins in the French league after beating struggling Auxerre 1-0 on Saturday. Poland winger Przemyslaw Frankowski nailed a penalty kick in the 59th minute with a powerful strike past goalkeeper Benoît Costil, who guessed the right way. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Auxerre finished with 10 players after defender Isaak Touré was sent off midway through the second half, for a second yellow card after fouling forward Florian Sotoca.

Northern side Lens, which has won all of its home games so far, moved to three points behind leader Paris Saint-Germain.

Lens extended its unbeaten league run to nine games and leads third-placed Marseille by five points.

Marseille played later Saturday and looked to make it six wins in a row when it faced Lorient at home. Lyon hosted lowly Strasbourg.

PSG is at Rennes on Sunday.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

GiftOutline Gift Article