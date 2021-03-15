Schalke defender Malick Thiaw, Stuttgart midfielder Mateo Klimowicz and Greuther Fürth midfielder Anton Stach are the other new call-ups.
The tournament in Hungary and Slovenia is scheduled to begin on March 24, with three games for each team in the group stage before the quarterfinals in May. The semifinals and final are scheduled for June.
“Our clear goal is to qualify for the final rounds in the summer, even if we know that that will be a big challenge,” Kuntz said.
Germany in is Group A with Hungary, the Netherlands and Romania.
