The national federation tested 24 players in the first rounds of checks in Dhaka.
On Wednesday, four players were positive.
On Thursday, seven more tested positive.
On Friday, another seven tested positive plus the staff member.
“They are in isolation now,” the federation said in a statement.
Bangladesh media reported some players were worried but coach Jamie Day wasn’t, as he expected them to recover and they had plenty of time.
Bangladesh’s first qualifier is on Oct. 8 against Afghanistan in Sylhet.
