The two won’t travel with the team to Slovakia for the game in Bratislava despite both testing negative for the coronavirus.
Slavia Prague goalkeeper Ondrej Kolar also left the team at the request of his club as a preventive measure.
It is not immediately clear if the players will be available for Monday’s Nations League game against Scotland in the Czech city of Olomouc.
___
