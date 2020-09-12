Bayley Feist pulled the Spirit even with a goal from near the penalty spot in the 71st minute before Scarpa’s goal three minutes into stoppage time.
The Red Stars played with 10 players after Savannah McCaskill was shown a red card after a second yellow in the 41st minute and was sent off.
The Spirit opened the fall series with a 2-1 loss to Sky Blue.
Chicago was playing in its first fall series match. The Red Stars played in the title game of the recent Challenge Cup tournament in Utah, but fell 2-0 to the Houston Dash for the title.
The Red Stars were playing without Yuki Nagasato, who was loaned this week to an amateur men’s team in Japan, and U.S. national team defender Julie Ertz opted out of the tournament.
