Cook Islands opened Thursday with a 2-0 loss to Solomon Islands, when Vanuatu’s match against Tahiti was called off.

In Group B openers on Friday, New Zealand beat Papua New Guinea 1-0 and Fiji defeated New Caledonia 2-1.

The winner of the Oceania final on March 30 advances to a June playoff against the fourth-place nation in North and Central America and the Caribbean. The winner of that match joins the 32-nation field for the World Cup.