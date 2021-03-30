The association said it was talking with UEFA to try to get permission for Krychowiak to play because he has had the virus before. The statement did not address what level of contact the players who tested positive had with other squad members or staff.
The announcement came a day after star striker Robert Lewandowski was ruled out of the game at Wembley by a knee injury. Lewandowski limped off on Sunday after scoring twice as Poland beat Andorra 3-0.
Last week, Poland reported positive virus tests for Leeds midfielder Mateusz Klich and Bologna goalkeeper Lukasz Skorupski.
Wednesday’s game could play a big role in deciding qualification from Group I. England is two points ahead of Poland and Hungary with only the top-ranked team qualifying automatically.
