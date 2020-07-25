Six seasons ago, Coventry was forced to play further away at the home of Northampton, another lower-league team.
Coventry has reached an agreement with the University of Warwick to provide land on which the club can build a new stadium. In the meantime, the club has praised both the English Football League and Birmingham for facilitating the deal that will see the team remain at St. Andrew’s for another season.
“They were excellent to us last season, and we have no doubt that they will continue to be,” Coventry said.
“We of course do not want to be there but have been forced again to take this action to ensure fixtures next season can be fulfilled.”
