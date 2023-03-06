Osasuna held to scoreless draw by Celta in Spanish league

The setback left Osasuna in eighth place and extended its winless streak at home in the league to three matches. It was coming off losses to Atletico Madrid and Real Madrid, when it also failed to score.

MADRID — Osasuna missed a chance to move closer to the European places after being held by Celta Vigo to 0-0 in the Spanish league on Monday.

Osasuna came boosted by a 1-0 win over Athletic Bilbao in the first leg of the Copa del Rey semifinals on Wednesday. It also won at Sevilla in the league the previous weekend. The team is trying to make it to the Copa final for the second time after a runner-up finish in 2005.