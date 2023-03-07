Brazil prepares bid to host 2027 Women’s World Cup

Both Rio de Janeiro and Sao Paulo mayors have expressed interest in having their cities host the final if Brazil wins the bid.

The ministry said on Twitter that the country’s bid “is being constructed by the government and sports bodies,” including the Brazilian soccer confederation.

This year’s Women’s World Cup will be played in Australia and New Zealand.

“We are starting to deal with this now. We have until March to show our interest and until May to work on it,” sports minister Ana Moser told website GE. “We are talking to the Brazilian soccer confederation and (potential) host cities.”