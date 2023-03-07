Christian Pulisic returns from 2-month injury layoff

LONDON — American midfielder Christian Pulisic returned from a two-month injury layoff, entering in the 83rd minute of Chelsea’s 2-0 victory over Borussia Dortmund on Tuesday night that advanced the London team to the Champions League quarterdinals.
American midfielder Gio Reyna entered in the fifth minute for Dortmund after Julian Brandt was injured.
Chelsea, the 2021 champion, advanced on 2-1 aggregate and reached the quarterfinals for the third straight year.
___
