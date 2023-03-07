Dortmund's Julian Brandt injured in CL game at Chelsea

The 26-year-old Brandt rubbed his left hamstring as he limped off after receiving treatment on the field. He was replaced by United States international Gio Reyna in the match at Stamford Bridge.

LONDON — Borussia Dortmund midfielder Julian Brandt was injured and substituted after just five minutes of his team’s Champions League round-of-16 second leg against Chelsea on Tuesday.

Brandt’s early exit could be a big blow to a Dortmund team that led 1-0 after the first leg. He is one of their key attacking players, having scored nine goals in all competitions this season. Brandt started on the right wing on Tuesday.