Dortmund's Julian Brandt injured in CL game at Chelsea

LONDON — Borussia Dortmund midfielder Julian Brandt was injured and substituted after just five minutes of his team’s Champions League round-of-16 second leg against Chelsea on Tuesday.
Brandt’s early exit could be a big blow to a Dortmund team that led 1-0 after the first leg. He is one of their key attacking players, having scored nine goals in all competitions this season. Brandt started on the right wing on Tuesday.
The German team went into the game on a run of 10 straight wins. Dortmund trails Bayern Munich atop the Bundesliga on goal difference only.
