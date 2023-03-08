CBS Sports to launch digital soccer channel next month

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

CBS Sports will expand its soccer offerings when it launches a free digital channel devoted to the sport on April 11. The “CBS Sports Goalazo Network” will be anchored by a morning news show and will carry matches, highlights and magazine shows. The channel will stream on CBS Sports digital platforms as well as Paramount+ and Pluto TV.

Jeff Gerttula, executive vice president for CBS Sports and CBS News and Stations, said the channel will help fill a void for fans.

“We believe that there’s clear market need and demand for more soccer coverage. The audience continues to grow. It’s young, hungry and passionate. And there’s really no kind of turn on and leave on answer for soccer fans,” he said.

“Morning Footy” will air weekdays from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m. It will be hosted by Susannah Collins along with former U.S. men’s team player Charlie Davies, Nico Cantor, Alexis Guerreros and Jenny Chiu. The show will feature news from all men’s and women’s leagues.

The channel will also feature matches from the 10 soccer properties owned by CBS, including the UEFA Champions League, Italy’s Serie A and the National Women’s Soccer League.

CBS and Paramount+ also have the UEFA Europa League, UEFA Europa Conference League, Barclays Women’s Super League, CONCACAF national team competitions as well as the top leagues from Scotland, Argentina and Brazil.

The channel will launch as CBS is in the midst of setting viewing records for its Champions League coverage. The recent matches between Liverpool-Real Madrid (946,000 viewers) and RB Leipzig-Manchester City (892,000 viewers) were the top two most-watched Round of 16 matches for English-language viewing in the U.S. The Liverpool-Real Madrid match was also the most-streamed Round of 16 match on Paramount+.

