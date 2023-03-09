Juventus drops Pogba for match, cites 'disciplinary reasons'

TURIN, Italy — Paul Pogba was dropped for Juventus’ match against Freiburg on Thursday in the Europa League due to “disciplinary reasons,” the Italian club said.
The France international rejoined Juventus from Manchester United in July but injured his knee days later.
Pogba, a key playmaker in France's World Cup title run in 2018, will have to watch from the stands as Juventus hosts the German club in the round of 16.
It is not the first time Pogba has been in trouble with club management. At United, he had a complicated relationship with former coach José Mourinho.
