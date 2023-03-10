Unal converts 2 penalties, 10-man Getafe draws at Cadiz 2-2

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

MADRID — Enes Unal scored his second penalty on the final kick of the match to snatch 10-man Getafe a 2-2 draw at Cadiz in the Spanish league on Friday. Cadiz was eyeing a win that would have lifted it into 12th place until a final long ball by the undermanned Getafe ended up landing on the arm of Cadiz defender Luis Espino. After a video review, the referee sent Unal to the spot where he converted to split the points.

The Turkish striker has achieved back-to-back braces and 12 goals in the league this season.

Rubén Sobrino headed Cadiz in front in the 39th minute. Unal leveled from the penalty spot following a handball by Gonzalo Escalante in the 61st.

Rubén Alcaraz made it 2-1 for Cadiz in the 82nd when he converted a spot kick after Domingos Durante was sent off from a second yellow card for a handball.

Cadiz’s Iza Carcelén was shown a direct red card after the final whistle for his aggressive behavior toward a Getafe player.

Cadiz and Getafe were left in 15th and 16th place, respectively, as both fight to avoid relegation.

Cadiz, which started the season with five consecutive losses, has gone unbeaten in 10 games at its Nuevo Mirandilla Stadium. ___

