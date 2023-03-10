Police officer hurt, 4 Betis fans arrested after disorder

MANCHESTER, England — A police officer was injured and four Real Betis fans were arrested following crowd unrest during the Spanish team’s match against Manchester United in the Europa League, police said Friday.

Police wearing helmets and protective gear tried to control the situation and were involved in altercations with some Betis fans when trouble broke out in the away section at Old Trafford late in United’s 4-1 win in the first leg of the round of 16 on Thursday.