Everton scores early to end Brentford's unbeaten run in EPL

LIVERPOOL, England — Dwight McNeil’s goal after just 35 seconds was enough to give Everton another 1-0 win at Goodison Park on Saturday as Sean Dyche’s team climbed two points clear of the English Premier League relegation zone by ending Brentford’s long unbeaten run.
Everton recorded a third victory by a single goal in four home games.
McNeil’s strike was Everton’s earliest winning goal in the ground’s 131-year history.
Dyche’s team then defended relentlessly as Brentford laid siege to the Everton goal in the second half as the visitor sought to keep alive its 12-game unbeaten league run stretching back to October.
Brentford’s club-record top-flight unbeaten streak of 14, set in 1936, was also ended by Everton at Goodison Park.
The win lifted Everton to 15th place, two points above the drop zone.
