Reyes helps Red Bulls earn 1-1 draw with Minnesota United

SAINT PAUL, Minn. — Andrés Reyes scored a goal in the snow early in the second half to help the New York Red Bulls earn a chilly 1-1 draw with Minnesota United on Saturday night. John Tolkin notched an assist on Reyes’ equalizer in the 49th minute for New York (0-1-2).

Bongokuhle Hlongwane staked Minnesota United (1-0-1) to a 1-0 lead with an unassisted goal in the 18th minute.

Minnesota United came into the match with two straight road wins over the Red Bulls. New York’s only previous trip to Minnesota came in United’s inaugural 2017 season — a 3-0 Red Bulls victory.

Reyes’ goal was the first this season for the Red Bulls, who were shut out in their first two matches for the second time (2016). New York had faced just 11 shots through its first two matches, the fewest in the league.

New York outshot Minnesota United 15-11 with a 4-2 edge in shots on goal.

Carlos Coronel had one save for the Red Bulls. Dayne St. Clair finished with three saves for Minnesota United.

Both teams next play Saturday. The Red Bulls host Columbus, while Minnesota United travels to play the Colorado Rapids.

