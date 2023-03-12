Espinoza lifts Earthquakes to 1-0 victory over Rapids

SAN JOSE, Calif. — Cristian Espinoza scored in the 78th minute to rally the San Jose Earthquakes to a 1-0 victory over the Colorado Rapids on Saturday night.
The Earthquakes outshot the Rapids 13-6 with a 4-0 advantage in shots on goal.
JT Marcinkowski didn’t have to make a save in posting a clean sheet for San Jose. William Yarbrough saved three shots for Colorado.
Both teams next play Saturday. San Jose travels to play St. Louis City, while Colorado returns home to host Minnesota United.
