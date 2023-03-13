MATCHDAY: Porto-Inter, Man City-Leipzig in Champions League

A look at what’s happening in the Champions League on Tuesday:
MANCHESTER CITY vs. LEIPZIG (1-1)
City is looking to reach the quarterfinals for the sixth straight season and stay on course to win the competition for the first time. It’s the fourth time in 18 months that the teams have met in the Champions League, having been drawn in the same group last season. Each team has a win and there was a draw three weeks ago in the first leg that started with City in complete control and ended with the English champion looking vulnerable. Since then, City has won four straight matches in domestic competitions and is looking a more dangerous team with Phil Foden back in the attack. Leipzig last got beyond the last 16 in 2020, when it reached the semifinals and lost to Paris Saint-Germain. Dani Olmo is back for the German team after being out injured since January.
___
