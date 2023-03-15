MATCHDAY: Arsenal plays Sporting, Man U has lead over Betis

A look at what’s happening in European soccer on Thursday:
CONFERENCE LEAGUE
Lazio is in danger of elimination after losing its first-leg game against Dutch club AZ Alkmaar 2-1 in the round of 16. The second leg is in the Netherlands as Lazio attempts to keep alive its hopes of a first European trophy since 1999, ahead of a game in Serie A against local rival Roma on Sunday. West Ham has what should be a comfortable 2-0 lead over AEK Larnaca of Cyprus ahead of the second leg in London. Villarreal is level at 1-1 with Belgian team Anderlecht after the first leg, while Fiorentina has a 1-0 advantage over Sivasspor ahead of their second leg in Turkey and Nice leads Sheriff Tiraspol of Moldova 1-0.
