Argentina-born forward Retegui called up by Italy

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

MILAN — Argentina-born forward Mateo Retegui was called up for the first time by Italy coach Roberto Mancini on Friday for the upcoming European championship qualifiers. Retegui has represented Argentina at under-19 and under-20 level but has never played for the senior side and has Italian citizenship through his maternal grandmother.

He is top scorer in the Argentine league with Tigre, on loan from Boca Juniors.

Lecce goalkeeper Wladimiro Falcone and Torino defender Alessandro Buongiorno were also handed debut callups, while Inter Milan defender Matteo Darmian was named in the Italy squad for the first time in five years.

Defending champion Italy plays England on Thursday in Naples, less than two years after beating Gareth Southgate’s team on penalties in the Euro 2020 final.

The Azzurri then failed to make the World Cup again.

Advertisement

Italy also visits Malta on March 26.

___

Italy:

Goalkeepers: Gianluigi Donnarumma (Paris Saint-Germain), Wladimiro Falcone (Lecce), Alex Meret (Napoli), Ivan Provedel (Lazio).

Defenders: Francesco Acerbi (Inter Milan), Leonardo Bonucci (Juventus), Alessandro Buongiorno (Torino), Matteo Darmian (Inter Milan), Giovanni Di Lorenzo (Napoli), Federico Dimarco (Inter Milan), Alessio Romagnoli (Lazio), Giorgio Scalvini (Atalanta), Leonardo Spinazzola (Roma), Rafael Toloi (Atalanta).

Midfielders: Nicolò Barella (Inter Milan), Bryan Cristante (Roma), Davide Frattesi (Sassuolo), Jorginho (Arsenal), Lorenzo Pellegrini (Roma), Matteo Pessina (Monza), Sandro Tonali (AC Milan), Marco Verratti (Paris Saint-Germain).

Forwards: Domenico Berardi (Sassuolo), Federico Chiesa (Juventus), Wilfried Gnonto (Leeds), Vincenzo Grifo (Freiburg), Simone Pafundi (Udinese), Matteo Politano (Napoli), Mateo Retegui (Tigre), Gianluca Scamacca (West Ham).

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

GiftOutline Gift Article