Lacazette nets 150th goal for Lyon in 1-1 draw with Nantes

PARIS — Lyon overcame conceding an early own goal to draw Nantes at home 1-1 in the French league on Friday thanks to Alexandre Lacazette’s 150th goal for the club. Lyon goalkeeper Rémy Riou saved Mostafa Mohamed’s third-minute shot but the ball hit central defender Castello Lukeba and went in. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Former Arsenal forward Lacazette equalized in the 24th when he held off defender Nicolas Pallois and finished neatly.

It was Lacazette’s 21st goal in 28 games overall this season. He’s up to second on Lyon’s all-time scoring list since rejoining the club.

But he went off midway through the second half with an unspecified injury in a blow for coach Laurent Blanc.

Lyon stayed in 10th place while French Cup holder Nantes was 14th.

