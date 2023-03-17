MATCHDAY: Kompany back to face Man City in FA Cup

A look at what’s happening in European soccer on Saturday:
SPAIN
Atletico Madrid hosts Valencia on a nine-game unbeaten streak in the league. A third straight win would strengthen its hold on third place and let it start believing it can catch Real Madrid in second. The game comes a day before Madrid, which is eight points ahead, visits leader Barcelona. Valencia is seeking a second straight win to help it move further away from the relegation zone. Espanyol striker Joselu Mato can add to his 12 league goals against Celta Vigo a day after he was named to Spain’s squad for the first time. Rayo Vallecano hosts Girona, and Cadiz faces Almeria in a clash of teams in danger of the drop.
GERMANY
Borussia Dortmund is under pressure to win against Cologne after dropping points last week in a draw at lowly Schalke and dropping two points behind Bundesliga leader Bayern Munich as a result. Dortmund remains without Julian Brandt after his injury in the Champions League loss to Chelsea last week. Karim Adeyemi remains out, too. Leipzig returns to action against Bochum after its crushing 7-0 loss to Manchester City, while Stuttgart hosts Wolfsburg and Augsburg plays in-form Schalke. Hoffenheim’s American coach Pellegrino Matarazzo is under pressure after losing his first five games in charge. They take on Hertha Berlin.
ITALY
Zlatan Ibrahimović could make his first start of the season when AC Milan visits Udinese. The 41-year-old Ibrahimović has made three substitute appearances as he recovers from knee surgery last May. Fourth-placed Milan would move to second with a win, in a tight race for the Champions League spots in Serie A. It beat Udinese 4-1 in August. At the other end of the table, relegation-threatened Cremonese visits Monza. Cremonese is 12 points from safety. Salernitana also needs the points as it is only seven points above the relegation zone and it hosts Bologna. Boths sides had impressive results in the last round against top-four teams; Salernitana drew at Milan 1-1 and Bologna held Lazio to 0-0.
FRANCE
Champions League-chasing Lens can move into second place with a home win against rock-bottom Angers, which has not won a league game since Sept. 18. Second spot guarantees automatic qualification for the Champions League and a win would move Lens one point above Marseille. In another game, Canada striker Jonathan David looks to add to his 19 league goals when Lille goes south to face mid-table Toulouse. A win would move Lille up to fifth place.
___
