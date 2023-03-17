Beckie out of World Cup and NWSL season with knee injury

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland Thorns forward Janine Beckie tore a ligament in her right knee and will miss the National Women’s Soccer League season and the World Cup this summer with Canada. Beckie tore her ACL in a preseason game between the Thorns and the U.S. under-23 women’s national team Wednesday.

She said “heartbroken is an understatement” in a post Friday on social media.

“Having worked so hard during the off-season for what was set to be one of the biggest seasons of my career, defending the title for Portland Thorns and of course playing in the World Cup for Canada, being out for an extended period of time is a difficult pill to swallow,” she wrote.

Beckie, 28, has played for the Canadian national team since 2014. She made her 101st appearance for Canada in a match against Japan last month in the team’s final match of the SheBelieves Cup tournament in Texas.

Overall she has 36 goals for Canada, currently ranked sixth in the world.

Beckie signed with the Thorns last season after a four-season stint with Manchester City in the Women’s Super League.

The Thorns said Beckie will have surgery in the coming weeks.

