Fans cheer Brooks' return in Bournemouth's 3-0 loss at Villa

BIRMINGHAM, England — Aston Villa enjoyed a third win in four Premier League games as it beat Bournemouth 3-0 at home with goals from Douglas Luiz, Jacob Ramsey and Emiliano Buendia on Saturday.

Both sets of fans had a reason to cheer when Bournemouth midfielder David Brooks came on in the 79th minute for his first appearance since being diagnosed with cancer in October 2021, a moment that brought applause all around Villa Park.