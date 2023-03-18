Charlotte holds off Orlando City 2-1 for first win of season

ORLANDO, Fla. — Enzo Copetti and Kerwin Vargas scored first-half goals and Charlotte FC snapped a three-match skid to open the season with a 2-1 victory over Orlando City on Saturday night.

Copetti scored in the 26th minute with a lengthy assist from homegrown defender Jaylin Lindsey to give Charlotte (1-3-0) the lead. Vargas took a pass from Harrison Afful and scored a deflected goal 11 minutes later to make it 2-0. It was the first career goal for Vargas.