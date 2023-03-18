Bou, Petrovic lift New England to 1-0 victory over Nashville

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Gustavo Bou scored a second-half goal and Djordje Petrovic made it stand up to lead the New England Revolution to a 1-0 victory over Nashville SC on Saturday night. The only goal of the match came in the 52nd minute when Bou took a pass from DeJuan Jones and scored.

The Revolution (3-1-0) are off to their second best start in club history. The 2005 squad had 10 points through the first four matches.

Bou’s goal was the first one given up by Nashville goalkeeper Joe Willis this season. Willis was trying to become the first player to open a season with four straight clean sheets.

Nashville outshot New England 16-10, but the Revs had a 5-3 edge in shots on goal.

Petrovic finished with three saves for the Revolution. Willis saved four shots for Nashville (2-1-1).

New England trails first-place Atlanta United by one point in the Eastern Conference standings.

