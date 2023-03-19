Weah to miss US Nations League matches; Mihailovic added

The 23-year-old was injured in Lille’s Ligue 1 match against Toulouse on Saturday. The U.S. Soccer Federation said Sunday that Weah had entered the concussion protocol. Weah is the son of former FIFA Player of the Year and current Liberia President George Weah.

CHICAGO — Tim Weah will miss the United States’ CONCACAF Nations League matches against Grenada and El Salvador after getting hurt while playing for Lille.

Tim Weah was replaced on the U.S. roster by Djordje Mihailovic of the Dutch club AZ Alkmaar. The 24-year-old forward with six international appearances will to report to the U.S. team on Monday in Orlando, Florida. He last played for the U.S. in December 2020.