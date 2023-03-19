Leerdam helps Galaxy earn 1-1 draw with Whitecaps

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

CARSON, Calif. — Kelvin Leerdam scored in the fourth minute of first-half stoppage time to help the Los Angeles Galaxy earn a 1-1 draw with the Vancouver Whitecaps on Saturday night. Leerdam’s goal was unassisted for the Galaxy (0-1-2) and came after Tristan Blackmon took a pass from Julian Gressel and scored in the 14th minute to give the Whitecaps (0-2-2) an early lead.

The Galaxy fall to 4-4-3 in their last 11 home matches against Vancouver. LA beat Vancouver seven straight times from 2011-14. The Galaxy came into the match with a 4-0-3 record in their last seven matches at home dating to last season. The loss ends the Galaxy’s longest unbeaten run at home since a nine-match streak in 2018.

Vancouver snaps a streak of four straight losses on the road. The Whitecaps are 0-5-5 in their last 10 matches away from home. They have just four road wins since the 2021 season. That ties them with Houston and Toronto for fewest in the league.

LA outshot Vancouver 20-12 with a 6-2 advantage in shots on goal.

Jonathan Bond totaled two saves for the Galaxy. Yohei Takaoka stopped four shots for the Whitecaps.

