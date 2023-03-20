Injured Netherlands midfielder De Jong out for France match

ZEIST, Netherlands — Netherlands midfielder Frenkie de Jong and winger Steven Bergwijn dropped out of the national squad for the team’s opening European Championship qualifier against France, coach Ronald Koeman said Monday.

“Of course that is a big loss because he’s an important player for this team,” Koeman said of De Jong. “Because of the way he plays, it will be different if others play in his position. He brings things that not many other players can.”