Paxten Aaronson makes debut for Eintract Frankfurt

Paxten Aaronson, the younger brother of U.S. national team midfielder Brenden Aaronson, made his debut for Eintracht Frankfurt in a 2-0 loss at Union Berlin in the Bundesliga.

Aaronson is on the roster for the U.S. under-20 team for exhibitions against the under-20 teams of France on Wednesday and England on Friday, and against Serbia’s under-21 team on March 28. The Americans are preparing for the Under-20 World Cup in Indonesia, which starts May 20.