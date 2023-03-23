Kane breaks Rooney's England scoring record with goal No. 54

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

NAPLES, Italy — Harry Kane has broken Wayne Rooney’s England scoring record with his 54th goal for the national team. Kane converted a penalty kick toward the end of the first half of a 2-1 win over Italy in European Championship qualifying on Thursday at the Diego Armando Maradona Stadium. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight “It had to be a penalty, of course,” Kane said, likely a nod to him missing from the spot late in a 2-1 loss to France in the World Cup quarterfinals last year.

The penalty was assigned following a VAR review after it was determined that Italy defender Giovanni Di Lorenzo touched the ball with his hand while attempting to prevent Kane from reaching a cross.

Kane then stepped up to the spot and sent Italy goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma the wrong way as he drilled a shot inside the right post in the 44th minute.

Kane’s goal put England ahead 2-0 going into the break.

Rooney played for England from 2003 to 2018, while Kane made his England debut in 2015.

“I knew it wouldn’t take long but that was quick,” Rooney tweeted. “Great man, unbelievable goalscorer and an England legend. Congrats Harry.” ___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

GiftOutline Gift Article